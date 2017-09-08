Photos: Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma
Hurricane takes direct aim at Florida after battering Caribbean islands
Edward Pastrana installs wood shutters at the Miami City Ballet in Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A motorist fills up containers with gas as he prepares for Hurricane Irma, Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
People walk past empty shelves in a Walmart store in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in North Miami Beach, Florida, Thursday
(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
Traffic heading north on I-75 in Sarasota, Fla., Thursday
(Mike Lang /Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
Residents in a long line waiting to purchase water at BJ Wholesale in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Miami
(Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP)
Jair Vargas loads his last sandbag into his vehicle in Orlando, Thursday
(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Yanina Fernandez and her sister Liz wait for a flight to Argentina after their flight was cancelled at Miami International Airport, Thursday
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ryan Otway boards up a pizza place along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
A motorist carries sheets of plywood on top of their vehicle as he leaves Home Depot in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Miami, Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Motorists line up for gas in Miami, Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
A pump is covered after a gas station ran out of gas in Miami, Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Humberto Martinez boards up his wife's restaurant as he prepares for Hurricane Irma, in Miami Springs, Fla., Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Jone Yoon boards up his beach souvenir shop ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
City of Miami volunteers help residents fill free sandbags in Miami, Thursday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
People in their vehicles wait in a queue to get sandbags in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irma making landfall, in Kissimmee, Thursday
(REUTERS/Gregg Newton)
A man walks past a business that is open but boarded up in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in North Miami Beach, Thursday
( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
