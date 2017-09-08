Fox News
Hurricane Irma expected to hit U.S. 117 years after Texas' Great Storm
On Sept. 8, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Galveston, Texas – killing thousands of people and leaving behind lasting devastation.
A house tipped on side with several boys standing in front after a flood in Galveston, Texas, 1900

(Library of Congress)

Looking toward the gulf showing space swept clean by the tornado's might, Galveston, Texas, 1900

(Library of Congress)

The Waves' Caprice, the only remaining house near the beach for miles in Galveston, Texas, ,1900

(Library of Congress)

People rummage through rubble of destroyed houses following a hurricane which devastated most of Galveston and took more than 5,000 lives

(Library of Congress)

Public school at 25th St. and Ave. P destroyed in the Galveston disaster in 1900

(Library of Congress)

Two women search through rubble following a violent hurricane which devastated most of Galveston and took more than 5,000 lives

(Library of Congress)

The aftermath of the 1900 Galveston hurricane

(Library of Congress)

A boy sitting on debris in the wake of the 1900 hurricane, Galveston, Texas.

(Library of Congress)

