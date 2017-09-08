Hurricane Irma expected to hit U.S. 117 years after Texas' Great Storm
On Sept. 8, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Galveston, Texas – killing thousands of people and leaving behind lasting devastation.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
A house tipped on side with several boys standing in front after a flood in Galveston, Texas, 1900
(Library of Congress)
a-house-tipped-on-side-with-several-boys-standing-in-front-after-a-flood-in-galveston,-texas,-1900
Looking toward the gulf showing space swept clean by the tornado's might, Galveston, Texas, 1900
(Library of Congress)
looking-toward-the-gulf-showing-space-swept-clean-by-the-tornado's-might,-galveston,-texas,-1900
The Waves' Caprice, the only remaining house near the beach for miles in Galveston, Texas, ,1900
(Library of Congress)
the-waves'-caprice,-the-only-remaining-house-near-the-beach-for-miles-in-galveston,-texas,-,1900
People rummage through rubble of destroyed houses following a hurricane which devastated most of Galveston and took more than 5,000 lives
(Library of Congress)
people-rummage-through-rubble-of-destroyed-houses-following-a-hurricane-which-devastated-most-of-galveston-and-took-more-than-5,000-lives
Public school at 25th St. and Ave. P destroyed in the Galveston disaster in 1900
(Library of Congress)
public-school-at-25th-st.-and-ave.-p-destroyed-in-the-galveston-disaster-in-1900
Two women search through rubble following a violent hurricane which devastated most of Galveston and took more than 5,000 lives
(Library of Congress)
two-women-search-through-rubble-following-a-violent-hurricane-which-devastated-most-of-galveston-and-took-more-than-5,000-lives
The aftermath of the 1900 Galveston hurricane
(Library of Congress)
-the-aftermath-of-the-1900-galveston-hurricane
A boy sitting on debris in the wake of the 1900 hurricane, Galveston, Texas.
(Library of Congress)
a-boy-sitting-on-debris-in-the-wake-of-the-1900-hurricane,-galveston,-texas.