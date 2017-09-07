Fox News
Marine veteran amputee climbs to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro for a good cause
Marine veteran, Cpl. Kionte Storey, who lost his leg in Afghanistan in 2010, climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro for the #Give2Veterans campaign.
Jake Rath, left, of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, and Marine Cpl. Kionte Storey at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

A view from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey stands at base camp during his trek up Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

A starry night at base camp on the trail up Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey climbs up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey, right, and Jake Rath, of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, during their climb up Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Jake Rath, middle, and Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey sit with one of their guides during the climb up Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran, Cpl. Kionte Storey, and Jake Rath, of the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, before they start their journey up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

The summit of Mount Kilimanjaro - Africa's highest point and the world's highest free-standing mountain at 19,341 feet.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran,Cpl. Kionte Storey at Uhuru Peak the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro at 19,341 feet, with a Marine Corps flag.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Jake Rath, left, and Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey stands at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro with a flag promoting the #Give3Veterans campaign.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Jake Rath, left, and Marine veteran, Cpl. Kionte Storey, ahead of their final climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey during his climb of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Jake Rath, left, and Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Story on their hike up Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

A view of Mount Kilimanjaro from base camp in Tanzania.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

Marine veteran Cpl. Kionte Storey on Mount Kilimanjaro.

(Courtesy of Jake Rath)

