Hurricane Irma powers through the Caribbean towards Florida
The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded may bring "significant storm surge" as it nears Florida
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States.
(NOAA via AP)
Drivers wait in line for gasoline in Altamonte Springs, Fla., ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday
(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Shoppers wait in line for a shipment of water during preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Altamonte Springs, Fla
(Orlando Sentinel)
Motorists head north on US 1, Wednesday, in Key Largo, Fla., in anticipation of Hurricane Irma
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Kailey Coventry walks past empty shelves of water at Target in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday
(Andrea Cornejo/The Gainesville Sun via AP)
Children carry containers for water as Hurricane Irma approaches on Wednesday, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
(REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas)
Palm trees bend in the wind as Hurricane Irma hits in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Alvin Baez)
Carli Andrade pumps gas at a Costco gas station in North Miami, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Long lines of cars stretch out into the street as people wait to pump gas at a Costco gas station in North Miami, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Gas station employee Albert Fernandez covers a pump after running out of gas in Key Largo, Fla., Wednesday
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Residents purchase water at BJ Wholesale in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in Miami, Tuesday
(Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP)
Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, sits just east of Puerto Rico, Wednesday morning
(NOAA)
In preparation of Hurricane Irma, residents of Boca Raton line up for propane in Boca Raton, Florida, Wednesday
(REUTERS/Joe Skipper)
Eduardo Soriano of Miami, waits in a line since dawn to purchase plywood sheets at a Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesda
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
People load sheets of plywood into their car at The Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., Wednesday
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandie)
Customers walk near empty shelves that are normally filled with bottles of water after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Puerto Rico
(REUTERS/Alvin Baez )
Men cover the windows of a auto parts store in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Puerto Rico
(REUTERS/Alvin Baez )
Workers put boats on dry docks in preparation as Hurricane Irma barrels towards the Caribbean
(REUTERS/Alvin Baez )
