Hurricane Irma: East and Gulf coasts prepare for massive storm

Floridians took advantage of the Labor Day holiday to empty many store shelves of drinking water and other supplies in advance of Hurricane Irma, which could affect the state by the weekend.

Irma In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP) irma

Residents in Hialeah, Fla., stand in line to purchase propane gas as they prepare for Hurricane Irma (AP) residents-in-hialeah,-fla.,-stand-in-line-to-purchase-propane-gas-as-they-prepare-for-hurricane-irma

Hialeah residents load boards on a truck as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Florida (AP) -hialeah-residents-load-boards-on-a-truck-as-they-prepare-for-hurricane-irma,-florida

Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm (AP) residents-prepare-for-hurricane-irma-in-hialeah,-fla.-hurricane-irma-grew-into-a-dangerous-category-5-storm

Men cover the windows of a auto parts store in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Puerto Rico (REUTERS/Alvin Baez ) men-cover-the-windows-of-a-auto-parts-store-in-preparation-for-hurricane-irma,-in-san-juan,-puerto-rico-

Homeowner makes last-minute repairs to his roof in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda (AP/Johnny Jno-Baptiste) homeowner-makes-last-minute-repairs-to-his-roof-in-preparation-for-hurricane-irma,-in-st.-john's,-antigua-and-barbuda

Puerto Rico Customers walk near empty shelves that are normally filled with bottles of water after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma, in San Juan, Puerto Rico (REUTERS/Alvin Baez ) puerto-rico