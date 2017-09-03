Fires rage through West
Los Angeles declares state of emergency
The La Tuna Fire burns as the Hollywood sign is seen at sunset in Los Angeles, September 1
(Ryan Astorga via AP)
Fireflighters watch a brush fire burn on a hillside in Burbank, Calif., September 2
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A crew with Cal Fire battles the "La Tuna" brushfire on a hillside in Burbank, Calif., September 2
(Matt Hartman via AP)
A DC-10 Tanker drops Phos-Chek retardant across a ridge while fighting the "LaTuna Fire" on a hillside in Burbank, September 2
(Matt Hartman via AP)
A member with Cal Fire battles a brush fire on a hillside in Burbank, Calif., September 2
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A member with Cal Fire battles a brush fire on a hillside in Burbank, September 2
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The Cold Smoke Fire in Montana, September 2.
(Montana Bureau of Land Management)
The Potato Hill Fire in central Oregon's Willamette National Forest west of the Hoodoo Ski Area burns on August 29
(Inciweb via AP)
