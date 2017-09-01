Hurricane Harvey a look Before and After

A combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows locations throughout Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey which made landfall on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

This enhanced satellite image made available by the NOAA GOES Project shows Harvey, upper left, over Texas on, Aug. 26 (NASA/NOAA via AP) this-enhanced-satellite-image-made-available-by-the-noaa-goes-project-shows-harvey,-upper-left,-over-texas-on,-aug.-26

Combination satellite images show Holiday Lakes, Texas, south of Houston, on April 3, and Aug. 30 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-holiday-lakes,-texas,-south-of-houston,-on-april-3,-and-aug.-30

Combination satellite images show Simonton, Texas, west of Houston, on Nov. 20, and Aug. 30 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-simonton,-texas,-west-of-houston,-on-nov.-20,-and-aug.-30

Combination satellite images show the Arkema Inc. chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, on Jan. 29, and Aug. 31 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-the-arkema-inc.-chemical-plant-in-crosby,-texas,-on-jan.-29,-and-aug.-31

Combination satellite images show Angleton, Texas, on April 6, and Aug. 30 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-angleton,-texas,-on-april-6,-and-aug.-30

Combination satellite images show Wharton, Texas on Oct. 9, 2016 and Aug. 30 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-wharton,-texas-on-oct.-9,-2016-and-aug.-30

Combination satellite images show Rosenberg, Texas on April 3, and Aug. 30 (DigitalGlobe via AP) combination-satellite-images-show-rosenberg,-texas-on-april-3,-and-aug.-30