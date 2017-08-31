Fox News
Hurricanes - Typhoons

Photos: Coping with the flood
People in Texas are adjusting to life in shelters and rebuilding their lives as they wait for flood waters to recede
Tammy Dominguez and her husband, Christopher sleep at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Wednesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Volunteer Lisa Black comforts Janice Forse at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont,Texas, Wednesday

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Volunteers serve dinner to flood victims at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas, Wednesday

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

People line up at Lowe's to get supplies after rains and floods from Tropical Storm Harvey started to subside, Wednesday, in Atascocita, Texas

(Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Displaced kids play while sheltering at Gallery Furniture, Wednesday, in Richmond, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riede)

A girl carries an air mattress at a shelter setup inside NRG Center for flood victims of Harvey Wednesday, in Houston

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Laura Gill looks at family photos that are drying from their home that was flooded during Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, in Baytown, Texas

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Shiann Barker holds her nephew, Brayln Matthews Sims Jr., 1, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Wednesday, in Houston

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jacquelin Gaitan sits with her dogs Gracie and Bella while sheltering at Gallery Furniture Wednesday, in Richmond, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shaqualia Watkins comforts her one-month-old daughter, Kamarii, as she and other evacuees stay at NRG Center, Wednesday, in Houston

(Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jacob Evans, 4, picks out a toy at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Wednesday, in Houston

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Zyreanna Richards, 1, plays on a cot at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Wednesday, in Houston

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Anna Koh selects a snack while sheltering at Gallery Furniture Wednesday, in Richmond, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Barbara Coleman feeds Landon Davis, a family friend who shares her home, at an emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center, Wednesday

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Cherone Flakes talks to her daughter Kiera while sheltering at Gallery Furniture Wednesday, in Richmond, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Edgar Molina holds his one-year-old daughter, Miracle Marie Molina, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Wednesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Harvey flood evacuated child carries donated supplies in a bag at a shelter setup inside NRG Center, Wednesday, in Houston

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

