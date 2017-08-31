Harvey survivors rescued by Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing

Members of the 103rd Rescue Squadron, part of the 106th Rescue Wing assigned to the New York Air National Guard, have being sent down in support of the Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts in Texas.

A crew chief watches aircrews of the 101st Rescue Squadron during HH-60 Pavehawk Helicopter pre-flight checks (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) a-crew-chief-watches-aircrews-of-the-101st-rescue-squadron-during-hh-60-pavehawk-helicopter-pre-flight-checks

Tech. Sgt. James Dougherty, a pararescuemen with the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing's 103rd Rescue Squadron (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) tech.-sgt.-james-dougherty,-a-pararescuemen-with-the-new-york-air-national-guard's-106th-rescue-wing's-103rd-rescue-squadron

Senior Airman James N. Zambik, a pararescuemen with the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing's 103rd Rescue Squadron (U.S. National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) senior-airman-james-n.-zambik,-a-pararescuemen-with-the-new-york-air-national-guard's-106th-rescue-wing's-103rd-rescue-squadron

New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing HH-60 Pavehawk helicopters (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) new-york-air-national-guard-106th-rescue-wing-hh-60-pavehawk-helicopters

HH-60 Pavehawk helicopter, carrying pararescuemen, takes off from Fort Hood, Texas (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) hh-60-pavehawk-helicopter,-carrying-pararescuemen,-takes-off-from-fort-hood,-texas

A family sits in the cabin of an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, operated by Airmen of the 106th Rescue Wing (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Daniel H. Farrell) a-family-sits-in-the-cabin-of-an-hh-60-pave-hawk-helicopter,-operated-by-airmen-of-the-106th-rescue-wing

A woman coddles a child in the cabin of the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Daniel H. Farrell) a-woman-coddles-a-child-in-the-cabin-of-the-hh-60-pave-hawk-helicopter

Tech. Sgt. Jordan St Clair, a pararescueman, attends to a survivor of Hurricane Harvey over Beaumont, Texas (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) tech.-sgt.-jordan-st-clair,-a-pararescueman,-attends-to-a-survivor-of-hurricane-harvey-over-beaumont,-texas-

Senior Airman John J. Kosequat pushes an elderly man toward the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Daniel H. Farrell) senior-airman-john-j.-kosequat-pushes-an-elderly-man-toward-the-hh-60-pave-hawk-helicopter

A child looks up at Staff Sgt. Ryan R. Dush (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) a-child-looks-up-at-staff-sgt.-ryan-r.-dush

Senior Airman John J. Kosequat and Staff Sgt. Ryan R. Dush carry a child and dog off an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel H. Farrell) senior-airman-john-j.-kosequat-and-staff-sgt.-ryan-r.-dush-carry-a-child-and-dog-off-an-hh-60-pave-hawk-helicopter