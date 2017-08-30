Fox News
Photos: Harvey flooding continues in Texas
Texas copes with floods as Tropical Storm Harvey makes landfall again in Louisiana
Don and Peg Sauter kiss as they take refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Volunteer Elizabeth Hill, 8, plays with evacuee Skyler Smith, 7, at a shelter at St. Thomas Presbyterian Church in west Houston, Tuesday

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Interstate 10 is closed due to floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Houston

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A military helicopter and personnel rescue a stranded resident from floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in east Houston, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Chris Gutierrez helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house in Houston, Tuesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

People wade through chest deep water down Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity in Houston, Tuesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Children and adults wait to get into the George R. Brown Convention Center after evacuating during Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, on Tuesday

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kathryn Loder sorts donated clothing at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen in Cypress Creek, Houston, Tuesday

(REUTERS/U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Martha Nigrelle)

Evacuee Edward Jones, 11, holds his step-brother Mickel Duane Batts at the Lakewood Church in Houston, Tuesday

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Interstate 69 is covered by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Humble, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man stands in deep flood water along West Little York Road in Houston, Tuesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A cow swims trying to get out of the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters near East Columbia, Texas, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

A police officer wades through the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Alvin, Texas, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking )

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Spring, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A man is evacuated by boat with his dog from the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

People stand on Hirsch Road to watch the sun set over the Houston skyline as Tropical Storm Harvey moves out of the region, Tuesday

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

