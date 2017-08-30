Photos: Harvey flooding continues in Texas
Texas copes with floods as Tropical Storm Harvey makes landfall again in Louisiana
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Don and Peg Sauter kiss as they take refuge from Tropical Storm Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday
(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
don-and-peg-sauter-kiss-as-they-take-refuge-from-tropical-storm-harvey-at-the-george-r.-brown-convention-center-in-houston,-tuesday
Volunteer Elizabeth Hill, 8, plays with evacuee Skyler Smith, 7, at a shelter at St. Thomas Presbyterian Church in west Houston, Tuesday
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
volunteer-elizabeth-hill,-8,-plays-with-evacuee-skyler-smith,-7,-at-a-shelter-at-st.-thomas-presbyterian-church-in-west-houston,-tuesday
Evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
evacuees-escaping-the-floodwaters-from-tropical-storm-harvey-rest-at-the-george-r.-brown-convention-center-in-houston,-tuesday
Interstate 10 is closed due to floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Houston
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
interstate-10-is-closed-due-to-floodwaters-from-tropical-storm-harvey-tuesday,-in-houston
A military helicopter and personnel rescue a stranded resident from floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in east Houston, Tuesday
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
a-military-helicopter-and-personnel-rescue-a-stranded-resident-from-floods-caused-by-tropical-storm-harvey-in-east-houston,-tuesday
Chris Gutierrez helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house in Houston, Tuesday
(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
chris-gutierrez-helps-his-grandmother,-edelmira-gutierrez,-down-the-stairs-of-their-flooded-house-in-houston,-tuesday
People wade through chest deep water down Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity in Houston, Tuesday
(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
people-wade-through-chest-deep-water-down-pine-cliff-drive-as-addicks-reservoir-nears-capacity-in-houston,-tuesday
Children and adults wait to get into the George R. Brown Convention Center after evacuating during Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, on Tuesday
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
children-and-adults-wait-to-get-into-the-george-r.-brown-convention-center-after-evacuating-during-tropical-storm-harvey-in-houston,-on-tuesday
Kathryn Loder sorts donated clothing at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tuesday
(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
kathryn-loder-sorts-donated-clothing-at-george-r.-brown-convention-center-in-houston,-tuesday
An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen in Cypress Creek, Houston, Tuesday
(REUTERS/U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Martha Nigrelle)
an-evacuee-holding-two-dogs-reacts-after-his-rescue-by-texas-national-guardsmen-in-cypress-creek,-houston,-tuesday
Evacuee Edward Jones, 11, holds his step-brother Mickel Duane Batts at the Lakewood Church in Houston, Tuesday
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
evacuee-edward-jones,-11,-holds-his-step-brother-mickel-duane-batts-at-the-lakewood-church-in-houston,-tuesday
Interstate 69 is covered by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Humble, Texas
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
interstate-69-is-covered-by-floodwaters-from-tropical-storm-harvey-tuesday,-in-humble,-texas
A man stands in deep flood water along West Little York Road in Houston, Tuesday
(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
a-man-stands-in-deep-flood-water-along-west-little-york-road-in-houston,-tuesday
A cow swims trying to get out of the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters near East Columbia, Texas, Tuesday
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
a-cow-swims-trying-to-get-out-of-the-hurricane-harvey-floodwaters-near-east-columbia,-texas,-tuesday
A police officer wades through the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Alvin, Texas, Tuesday
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking )
a-police-officer-wades-through-the-hurricane-harvey-floodwaters-in-alvin,-texas,-tuesday
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, in Spring, Texas
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
homes-are-surrounded-by-floodwaters-from-tropical-storm-harvey-tuesday,-in-spring,-texas
A man is evacuated by boat with his dog from the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas, Tuesday
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
a-man-is-evacuated-by-boat-with-his-dog-from-the-hurricane-harvey-floodwaters-in-houston,-texas,-tuesday
People stand on Hirsch Road to watch the sun set over the Houston skyline as Tropical Storm Harvey moves out of the region, Tuesday
(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
people-stand-on-hirsch-road-to-watch-the-sun-set-over-the-houston-skyline-as-tropical-storm-harvey-moves-out-of-the-region,-tuesday