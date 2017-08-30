Fox News
Harvey cleanup: Texas starts picking up the pieces from monster storm
People across the Houston area started to clean up the massive destruction as floodwaters from Harvey began receding.
Felix Tijerina, right, and Andy Guerra, left, try to salvage items from their family home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Devin Cower, a student at Rockport-Fulton High School, helps clear debris from the football field

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Volunteer Paige Atkinson sorts donated clothing at NRG Center, which opened its doors to evacuees

(Michael Ciaglo /Houston Chronicle via AP)

A construction crew cleans out the home

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Residents remove flood damaged items from their home as they cleanup after Tropical Storm Harvey

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michael Saghian walks across the living room of his home damaged by floodwaters

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Craig Hardy helps clean out the home of Michael Boyd

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gillis Leho looks for documents in her car that was covered by floodwaters

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

