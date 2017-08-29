Photos: Harvey floodwaters overwhelm Texas
In a stunning show of Texas grit, volunteers are helping rescue Houstonians stuck in Harvey's path
A man standing in the doorway of his flooded home responds to an evacuation offer in a neighborhood in Houston, Monday
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rain continues to fall in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey, Monday
(Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Amanda Ankney hugs her mother Sharon Gilleon after her parents were rescued from flood waters in Houston, Monday
(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Rhonda Worthington talks on her cell phone with a 911 dispatcher after her vehicle stalled in rising floodwaters in Houston, Monday
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Monday
(REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)
A family takes takes shelter at the George R Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Monday
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road east Houston, Monday
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Genice Gipson comforts her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday,
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Sgt. Chad Watts, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, holds Madelyn Nguyen, 2, after he rescued her in Houston, Monday
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A man wades through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while helping evacuate a boy in east Houston, Texas, Monday
( REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Volunteers use their boat to help evacuate residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Spring, Texas, MOnday
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston, Monday
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Domenique Scales wipes tears from her face after being rescued from the flood waters in Beaumont Place, Texas, Monday
(REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)
A dog is rescued from the flood waters of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Texas, Monday
(REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)
A man uses a trash bag as cover from the rain while wading through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in east Houston, Texas, Monday
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, Monday
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Debris lies on the ground outside the historic John H. Wood and Nancy Clark Wood House in Bayside, Texas, Monday
(DroneBase via AP)
A rainbow appears over over a Whataburger sign that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, Monday
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
