The animals of Harvey
As floodwaters surge, people are saving their animals in Texas
A woman and her poodle wait on an air mattress to be rescued from flood waters on Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, Texas, Sunday
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Sam Speights holds his dogs next to his damaged home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Sunday
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home Sunday in the Friendswood area of Houston
(Steve Gonzales-Houston Chronicle via AP)
Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters Monday, in Spring, Texas
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture on Highway 71 in La Grange, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey on Monday
(Jay Janner-Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Kelly Garner, intake specialist at Austin Humane Society, works on processing a kitten from Beaumont Animal Services in Austin, Saturday
(Tina Phan-Austin American Statesman via AP)
Bentley, a 10 year old maltese, takes refuge with his owner in a school after they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Saturday
( REUTERS/Adrees Latif )
Evacuees carry their dogs into the the George R. Brown Convention Center after being rescued from flooding, in Houston, Sunday
(REUTERS/Nick Oxford)
Volunteers load pets into a collector's vintage military truck to evacuate them from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
Felipe Grande removes his two dogs from his apartment at Bayou Parc at Oak Forest, Sunday, in Houston
(Marie D. De Jesus-Houston Chronicle via AP)
Neighbors use their personal boats to rescue flooded Friendswood residents Sunday, in Friendswood, Texas
(Steve Gonzales-Houston Chronicle via AP)
A woman carries her dog into a truck to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)
Puddin, a dog transported to Austin Humane Society from Beaumont Animal Services is greeted at the shelter in Austin, Saturday
(Tina Phan-Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Rescued squirrels huddle at the Austin Wildlife Rescue in east Austin, Texas, Sunday
(Stephen Spillman-Austin American-Statesman via AP)
