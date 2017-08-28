Fox News
The animals of Harvey
As floodwaters surge, people are saving their animals in Texas
A woman and her poodle wait on an air mattress to be rescued from flood waters on Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Sam Speights holds his dogs next to his damaged home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Sunday

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home Sunday in the Friendswood area of Houston

(Steve Gonzales-Houston Chronicle via AP)

Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters Monday, in Spring, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture on Highway 71 in La Grange, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey on Monday

(Jay Janner-Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Kelly Garner, intake specialist at Austin Humane Society, works on processing a kitten from Beaumont Animal Services in Austin, Saturday

(Tina Phan-Austin American Statesman via AP)

Bentley, a 10 year old maltese, takes refuge with his owner in a school after they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, Saturday

( REUTERS/Adrees Latif )

Evacuees carry their dogs into the the George R. Brown Convention Center after being rescued from flooding, in Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/Nick Oxford)

Volunteers load pets into a collector's vintage military truck to evacuate them from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Felipe Grande removes his two dogs from his apartment at Bayou Parc at Oak Forest, Sunday, in Houston

(Marie D. De Jesus-Houston Chronicle via AP)

Neighbors use their personal boats to rescue flooded Friendswood residents Sunday, in Friendswood, Texas

(Steve Gonzales-Houston Chronicle via AP)

A woman carries her dog into a truck to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Puddin, a dog transported to Austin Humane Society from Beaumont Animal Services is greeted at the shelter in Austin, Saturday

(Tina Phan-Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Rescued squirrels huddle at the Austin Wildlife Rescue in east Austin, Texas, Sunday

(Stephen Spillman-Austin American-Statesman via AP)

