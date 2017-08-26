Hurricane Harvey: Warm water, huge rains, slow speed slam into Texas
">
Foster Adams, left, walks his dog, Gus, with his friend Bradley Strayer along the seawall during Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
foster-adams,-left,-walks-his-dog,-gus,-with-his-friend-bradley-strayer-along-the-seawall-during-hurricane-harvey-in-corpus-christi,-texas
Hurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas, U.S. from aboard the International Space Station
(NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION )
hurricane-harvey-is-pictured-off-the-coast-of-texas,-u.s.-from-aboard-the-international-space-station-
A treae blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas
(Nick Wagner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)
a-treae-blocks-a-street-as-hurricane-harvey-makes-landfall-in-corpus-christi,-texas
The USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier turned museum, rests in Corpus Christi Bay as waters begin to turn rough around Corpus Christi, Texas,
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
the-uss-lexington,-an-aircraft-carrier-turned-museum,-rests-in-corpus-christi-bay-as-waters-begin-to-turn-rough-around-corpus-christi,-texas,
Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind from Hurricane Harvey
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )
debris-flies-past-as-stewart-adams,-of-san-marcos,-texas,-balances-himself-from-a-gust-of-wind-from-hurricane-harvey-
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico
(AP/David J. Phillip)
luis-perez-watches-waves-crash-again-a-jetty-in-galveston,-texas-as-hurricane-harvey-intensifies-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-
A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
a-damaged-stop-light-blocks-a-street-as-hurricane-harvey-makes-landfall-in-corpus-christi,-texas
Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, plays in the winds from Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas
(. REUTERS/Adrees Latif )
stewart-adams,-of-san-marcos,-texas,-plays-in-the-winds-from-hurricane-harvey-in-corpus-christi,-texas
A power pole lays in the middle of a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas
(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
a-power-pole-lays-in-the-middle-of-a-street-as-hurricane-harvey-makes-landfall-in-corpus-christi,-texas
A group of people race across the street as winds from Hurricane Harvey escalated in Corpus Christi
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )
a-group-of-people-race-across-the-street-as-winds-from-hurricane-harvey-escalated-in-corpus-christi