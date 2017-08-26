Fox News
Hurricanes - Typhoons

Hurricane Harvey: Killer storm dumps 24 inches of rain on Texas
Hurricane Harvey continued to pound southeastern Texas on Sunday with "catastrophic flooding" in Houston
Lisa Rehr holds her son Maximus, after they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas, August 26

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, August 26

(Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times vía AP)

The end wall of the Fairfield Inn is seen partially missing after Hurricane Harvey struck in Rockport, Texas, August 26

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

A car is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas, August 26

( REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, August 26, 2017, in Taft, Texas

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey August 26, in Katy, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boats damaged by Hurricane Harvey are are washed up on shore August 26, in Port Lavaca, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A motorist stops to look at a flipped truck in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 26, north of Victoria, Texas

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A treae blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas

(Nick Wagner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind from Hurricane Harvey

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )

A group of people race across the street as winds from Hurricane Harvey escalated in Corpus Christi

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )

Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico

(AP/David J. Phillip)

Foster Adams, left, walks his dog, Gus, with his friend Bradley Strayer along the seawall during Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

