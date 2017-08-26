Fox News
Hurricanes - Typhoons

Harvey flooding ravages Texas
Devastating floods continued to pour into the nation’s fourth-largest city overwhelming rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help
">

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her son Aiden after rescuing them in Houston, Sunday

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jesus Rodriguez rescues Gloria Garcia after rain from Hurricane Harvey flooded Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )

A Texas National Guard soldier carries a woman on his back as they conduct rescue operations in flooded areas around Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/1Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD-Texas Military Department)

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, near downtown Houston

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An elevated view of the flooding in Houston, Texas

(Twitter/@HTXOilandGas)

Wilford Martinez is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, in Houston, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday in Houston, Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday in Houston

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A woman and her poodle wait on an air mattress to be rescued from flood waters on Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )

Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Sunday

(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston, Sunday

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas National Guard soldiers aid residents in heavily flooded areas from the storms of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD-Texas Military Department)

A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston, Texas, Sunday

(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

People push a stalled pickup to through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains Sunday

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/Richard Carson)

Evacuees are airlifted in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after flooding due to Hurricane Harvey inundated neighborhoods in Houston, Sunday

(REUTERS/Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland-U.S. Coast Guard)

Water rushes from a large sinkhole on Highway FM 762 in Rosenberg, Texas, near Houston, Sunday

(Rosenberg Police Department via AP)

People are rescued from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey on an air boat in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

People walk through water to a staging area to evacuate from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Volunteers load people into a collector's vintage military truck escaping flood waters from Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, Sunday

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

The Texas state flag and American flag wave over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, in Rockport, Texas

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

