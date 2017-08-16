Fox News
Memorial service for Heather Heyer
Heather Heyer was remembered by her community at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va.
A photo of victim Heather Heyer sits beneath a statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Jason Charter, left, of Washington, stands at a memorial

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heather Heyer during her memorial

(AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)

An artist works on a mural of car attack victim Heather Heyer prior to a memorial service

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

A photo of Heather Heyer, who was killed during a white nationalist rally, sits on the ground at a memorial

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Marcus Martin, right, hugs his fiance Marissa Blair, left, during a memorial for Heather Heyer

(Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)

A woman writes an inscription in chalk where Heather Heyer was killed

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )

Flowers on the street where Heather Heyer was killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist demonstrators

(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Senator Tim Kaine after a memorial service for car attack victim Heather Heyer at the Paramount Theater

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Car attack victim Heather Heyer's coworker Alfred Wilson speaks about her during a memorial service for Heyer at the Paramount Theater

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

