Memorial service for Heather Heyer
Heather Heyer was remembered by her community at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va.
A photo of victim Heather Heyer sits beneath a statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jason Charter, left, of Washington, stands at a memorial
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heather Heyer during her memorial
(AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)
An artist works on a mural of car attack victim Heather Heyer prior to a memorial service
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )
A photo of Heather Heyer, who was killed during a white nationalist rally, sits on the ground at a memorial
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Marcus Martin, right, hugs his fiance Marissa Blair, left, during a memorial for Heather Heyer
(Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)
A woman writes an inscription in chalk where Heather Heyer was killed
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )
Flowers on the street where Heather Heyer was killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist demonstrators
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Senator Tim Kaine after a memorial service for car attack victim Heather Heyer at the Paramount Theater
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )
Car attack victim Heather Heyer's coworker Alfred Wilson speaks about her during a memorial service for Heyer at the Paramount Theater
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
