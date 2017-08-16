Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed when a car rammed through a crowd protesting white supremacists, was remembered by her community Wednesday.
A memorial service was held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va.
A photo of victim Heather Heyer sits beneath a statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jason Charter, left, of Washington, stands at a memorial.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heather Heyer during her memorial.
(AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)
An artist works on a mural of car attack victim Heather Heyer prior to a memorial service
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )
A photo of Heather Heyer, who was killed during a white nationalist rally, sits on the ground at a memorial.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Marcus Martin, right, hugs his fiance Marissa Blair, left, during a memorial for Heather Heyer.
(Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)
A woman writes an inscription in chalk where Heather Heyer was killed.
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )
Flowers are pictured on the street where Heather Heyer was killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist demonstrators.
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine speak to reporters after a memorial service for car attack victim Heather Heyer at the Paramount Theater.
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )
Car attack victim Heather Heyer's coworker Alfred Wilson speaks about her during a memorial service for Heyer at the Paramount Theater.
(REUTERS/Jonathan E)