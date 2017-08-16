Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore

Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there.

">

A monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland lies on a flatbed trailer early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) a-monument-dedicated-to-the-confederate-women-of-maryland-lies-on-a-flatbed-trailer-early-wednesday,-aug--16,-2017

The empty pedestal of the former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney sits before dawn Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) the-empty-pedestal-of-the-former-u.s.-supreme-court-justice-roger-b.-taney-sits-before-dawn-wednesday,-aug-16,-2017

Empty pedestal of the Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson monument in Wyman Park (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) empty-pedestal-of-the-robert-e.-lee-and-thomas-j.-"stonewall"-jackson-monument-in-wyman-park-

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) workers-remove-a-monument-dedicated-to-the-confederate-women-of-maryland-early-wednesday,-aug-16,-2017

A bystander takes a picture of the monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland after it was taken down (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) a-bystander-takes-a-picture-of-the-monument-dedicated-to-the-confederate-women-of-maryland-after-it-was-taken-down-

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) workers-remove-a-monument-dedicated-to-the-confederate-women-of-maryland-early-wednesday,-aug-16,-2017