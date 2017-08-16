Fox News
Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there.
A monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland lies on a flatbed trailer early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The empty pedestal of the former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney sits before dawn Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Empty pedestal of the Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson monument in Wyman Park

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

A bystander takes a picture of the monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland after it was taken down

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Workers hauled several monuments away, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

