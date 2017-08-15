Confederate statues, flags and other symbols abound around the country

There are reportedly more than 1,500 Confederate place names and other symbols in public spaces throughout the U.S.

Confederate general J.E.B. Stewart on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) confederate-general-j.e.b.-stewart-on-monument-avenue-in-richmond,-va.-

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) the-statue-of-confederate-general-robert-e.-lee-that-stands-in-the-middle-of-a-traffic-circle-on-monument-avenue-in-richmond,-va.

Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) confederate-president-jefferson-davis-on-monument-avenue-in-richmond,-va.-

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) confederate-gen.-robert-e.-lee-that-stands-in-the-middle-of-a-traffic-circle-on-monument-avenue-in-richmond,-va.-

State Police guard Lee Park after a demonstration was declared illegal and the park was cleared in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 (AP Photo/Steve Helber) state-police-guard-lee-park-after-a-demonstration-was-declared-illegal-and-the-park-was-cleared-in-charlottesville,-va.,-saturday,-aug.-12,-2017

Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) workers-prepare-to-take-down-the-statue-of-former-confederate-gen.-robert-e.-lee,-which-stands-over-100-feet-tall,-in-lee-circle-in-new-orleans.

A statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA., is vandalized with spray paint Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) a-statue-depicting-a-confederate-soldier-in-piedmont-park-in-atlanta,-ga.,-is-vandalized-with-spray-paint-monday,-aug.-14,-2017.

A monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961. (AP Photo/Angie Wang) a-monument-to-arizona-confederate-soldiers,-presented-by-the-united-daughters-of-the-confederacy-in-1961.

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Rendlema) a-statue-of-confederate-general-robert-e.-lee-sits-in-emancipation-park,-tuesday,-aug.-15,-2017,-in-charlottesville,-va.-

Jefferson Davis statue, one of three remaining confederate statues to be removed, is pictured in New Orleans Louisiana, U.S., April 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Ben Depp ) jefferson-davis-statue,-one-of-three-remaining-confederate-statues-to-be-removed,-is-pictured-in-new-orleans-louisiana,-u.s.,-april-24,-2017.--

A statue of a Confederate soldier stands high above the crowd during a dedication ceremony in Brandenburg, Kentucky. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston ) a-statue-of-a-confederate-soldier-stands-high-above-the-crowd-during-a-dedication-ceremony-in-brandenburg,-kentucky.

A man dressed in the uniform of a Confederate soldier stands in front of the monument in Brandenburg, Kentucky, U.S. May 29, 2017. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston ) a-man-dressed-in-the-uniform-of-a-confederate-soldier-stands-in-front-of-the-monument-in-brandenburg,-kentucky,-u.s.-may-29,-2017.