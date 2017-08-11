Guam, a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean, is tiny - but its strategic location is of great importance, especially to the U.S. military.

Here’s a rundown on the island and its significance.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Tourists near Hilton Hotel on the island of Guam, August 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Erik De Castro )

Tourists snorkel on the waters off Tumon beach, August 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Erik De Castro)

The entrance of U.S. military Andersen Air Force base, August 11, 2017. (REUTERS/Erik De Castro )

Tourists stroll outside a government complex, August 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Erik De Castro )

Tourists frolic on the waters, August 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Erik De Castro )

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers prepare to take off, August 8, 2017. (Richard P. Ebensberger/ REUTERS)

An aerial view of U.S. Naval Base Guam September 20, 2006. (U.S. Navy/REUTERS)

Navy vessels are moored in port March 5, 2016. (Jeff Landis/REUTERS.)

Cityscape view of Tumon Bay April 13, 2001. (FILE/REUTERS)

Replica canons used by the Spanish from the Spanish occupation on Guam Aug. 11, 2017 (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)