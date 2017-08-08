Glen Campbell, "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer, dead at 81

The legend behind hits including “Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" recently released his final studio album. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease six years ago.

Country singers Glen Campbell, and Tanya Tucker, are shown at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 1979. (AP Photo, File)

Glen Campbell, Kim Woolen, and Ashley Campbell arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark, Sept. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait in Malibu, Calif. Campbell, July 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Singer Glen Campbell performs on stage at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. (REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn )

Musician Glen Campbell and wife Kim Woollen pose at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, February 10, 2012. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )