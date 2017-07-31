James McCloughan, 1st hero to receive Medal of Honor from President Trump

McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam.

President Trump bestows the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to retired Army medic James McCloughan (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) president-trump-bestows-the-nation's-highest-military-honor,-the-medal-of-honor,-to-retired-army-medic-james-mccloughan

McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) mccloughan-is-credited-with-saving-the-lives-of-members-of-his-platoon-nearly-50-years-ago-in-the-battle-of-nui-yon-hill-in-vietnam

James McCloughan becomes the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Trump at the White House (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) james-mccloughan-becomes-the-first-person-to-receive-the-medal-of-honor-from-president-trump-at-the-white-house

James McCloughan, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam, in 1969 (James McCloughan via AP) james-mccloughan,-right,-with-a-platoon-interpreter-in-nui-yon-hill-in-vietnam,-in-1969

Former Army medic James McCloughan is interviewed in South Haven, Mich, June 9, 2017 (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) former-army-medic-james-mccloughan-is-interviewed-in-south-haven,-mich,-june-9,-2017-