Pictures: Hurricane Florence slams into Carolinas
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, thrashing the already battered coast with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.
Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, Friday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Trent River overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in River Bend, North Carolina, Friday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rescue workers from Township 7 Fire Department help a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, Friday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home in James City, North Carolina, Friday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)
High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday
(AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
A police vehicle on patrol in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday
(Kristina Partsinevelos/FOX News)
Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina, Friday
(NOAA)
