Hurricane Florence

Pictures: Hurricane Florence slams into Carolinas
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, thrashing the already battered coast with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.
Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, Friday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Trent River overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in River Bend, North Carolina, Friday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rescue workers from Township 7 Fire Department help a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, Friday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home in James City, North Carolina, Friday

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)

High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday

(AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

A police vehicle on patrol in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday

(Kristina Partsinevelos/FOX News)

Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina, Friday

(NOAA)

