Exclusive FBI evidence photos of the bombs that shaped post-9/11 global security
Fox News exclusively obtained FBI evidence photos from the bureau's Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center in Huntsville, Ala. The photos show the devices behind some of the worst terrorist plots since 9/11.
FBI lab dissection reveals explosives inside tread of 2001 shoe bomb worn by Al Qaeda terrorist Richard Reid.
(FBI evidence photo)
2001 shoe bomb
(FBI evidence photo)
FBI lab demonstration shows explosive impact of 2001 shoe bomb on passenger jet.
(FBI evidence photo)
2003 collar bomb
(FBI evidence photo)
2003 collar bomb lock mechanism
(FBI evidence photo)
Inside 2003 collar bomb
(FBI evidence photo)
2003 collar bomb timer
(FBI evidence photo)
2010 Times Square car bomb containing pressure cooker
(FBI evidence photo)
2010 Times Square car bomb evidence
(FBI evidence photo)
2010 Times Square car bomb's butane tank
(FBI evidence photo)
2010 Times Square car bomb included an alarm clock
(FBI evidence photo)
FBI lab demonstration of 2010 Times Square car bomb explosive impact
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bombing blast site
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bombing lead examiner in evidence room
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bomb batteries
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bomb pressure cooker parts
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bomb: Backpack used by Tsarnaev brothers to carry pressure cooker device
(FBI evidence photo)
2013 Boston Marathon bomb shrapnel, including BB's and nails, from pressure cooker
(FBI evidence photo)
