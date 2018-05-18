Fox News
Photos: School shooting in Texas
Up to 9 dead in Texas high school as student gunman goes on rampage.
Law enforcement officers at the Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

(REUTERS/Harris County Sheriff Office)

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school, May 18, 2018

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

School staff members sit in a school bus after a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Police officers at the Santa Fe High School after a shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

(Kevin Cox /The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez cries in the arms of her mother after a shooting at the school, May 18, 2018

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Santa Fe High School students after a shooting at the school, May 18, 2018

(FOX News)

People embrace outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents reunited following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle vias AP)

A woman prays following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle vias AP)

Parents of Santa Fe High School students join in prayer following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

(Marie D. De Jesus/ Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Pearland Police armored vehicle stands ready in front of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, in response to a shooting, May 18, 2018

(Kevin Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

