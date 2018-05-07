Photos: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
Erupting volcano, 1,000 quakes destroy dozens of homes as residents warned to flee the destruction
A fissure from the Kilauea volcano erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Ash from the Puu Oo vent on Kilauea volcano rises into the air, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(U.S. Rep. Tusli Gabbard/National Guard via AP)
Leilani Estates resident Sam Knox watches the lava stretch across the road, in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018,
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Lava from Fissure 7 slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pahoa, Hawaii,. May 5, 2018
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
A crack in Pohoiki Road just east of Leilani Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Lava flows over a road in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 4, 2018
(Byron Matthews via AP)
Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
A reddish-brown ash plume rises after a magnitude 6.9 south flank of Kīlauea earthquake shook the Big Island of Hawaii, May 4, 2018
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
