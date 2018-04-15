Former first lady Barbara Bush, 1925-2018
Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event in Orlando, Florida
(REUTERS/Jason Reed )
Barbara Bush holds son George W. Bush as the future President George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut
(REUTERS)
George W. Bush is shown with his father, future President George Bush and mother, future first lady Barbara Bush
(REUTERS)
Bush family portrait in Houston, Texas
(REUTERS)
Mrs Bush with some of their grandchildren at Camp David
(David Valdez)
Barbara Bush upstairs in the residence of the White House with First Dog Millie preparing to attend the inagural ball
(David Valdez)
Barbara Bush speaks at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York
(REUTERS/Chip East)
Mrs. Barbara Bush poses for a portrait on the balcony of the Vice President's residence at the US Naval Observatory
(David Valdez)
Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet George Bush and Barbra Bush during dinner at reception at the British Embassy
(David Valdez, The White House)
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara watch the the AT&T National PGA golf tournament
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Former President George Bush gives a thumbs up with his wife Barbara at his side, after a successful parachute jump
(REUTERS)
George W. Bush waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush
(REUTERS/Jason Reed )
Former U.S. president George Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are seen kissing on a giant electronic screen
(REUTERS/Mike Segar )
Barbara Bush with George Bush at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine
(David Valdez)
