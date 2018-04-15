Fox News
Former first lady Barbara Bush, 1925-2018
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event in Orlando, Florida

Barbara Bush holds son George W. Bush as the future President George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut

George W. Bush is shown with his father, future President George Bush and mother, future first lady Barbara Bush

Bush family portrait in Houston, Texas

Mrs Bush with some of their grandchildren at Camp David

Barbara Bush upstairs in the residence of the White House with First Dog Millie preparing to attend the inagural ball

Barbara Bush speaks at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

Mrs. Barbara Bush poses for a portrait on the balcony of the Vice President's residence at the US Naval Observatory

Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet George Bush and Barbra Bush during dinner at reception at the British Embassy

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara watch the the AT&T National PGA golf tournament

Former President George Bush gives a thumbs up with his wife Barbara at his side, after a successful parachute jump

George W. Bush waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush

Former U.S. president George Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are seen kissing on a giant electronic screen

Barbara Bush with George Bush at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Maine

