Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Border security

Border fence construction underway in New Mexico
To strengthen the nation's border wall, a new 30-foot fence is under construction in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull speaks about the border wall in New Mexico

(Fox News)

El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull says Santa Teresa has become the sector’s most active crossing point for human and drug smuggling

(Fox News)

Mexican media shooting the press event from the other side of the border

(Fox News)

The border patrol on horses in front of the wall

(Fox News)

Sunrise at the Santa Teresa, New Mexico border

(Fox News)

You would have to be one of the more determined illegal aliens to scale it, get through it or dig under it

(Fox News)

Installation of a 20-mile new bollard style wall replaces a vehicle barrier in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

(Fox News)

Mexican children look through the border fence into Santa Teresa, New Mexico

(Fox News)

The yard where stacks of steel bollard fencing for the border are being staged

(Fox News)

Stacks of steel bollard fencing are ready to be placed at the border

(Fox News)

Stacks of steel bollard fencing are a part of the new bollard style wall, one of three going up this year along the U.S.-Mexican border

(Fox News)

Border fence construction underway in New Mexico

To strengthen the nation's border wall, a new 30-foot fence is under construction in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

More From Our Sponsors