Martin Luther King, Jr.: The life and the legacy

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., as he stood outside Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. Fifty years later, we revisit the iconic moments in King’s fight for racial equality.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, with their children, Martin, Dexter Scott and Yolanda Denise, March 17, 1963. (AP Photo) -dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-and-his-wife,-coretta-scott-king,-with-their-children,-martin,-dexter-scott-and-yolanda-denise,-march-17,-1963.

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy with civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the White House, June 22, 1963 (REUTERS/National Archives) attorney-general-robert-f.-kennedy-with-civil-rights-leaders,-including-dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-at-the-white-house,-june-22,-1963

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with his wife Coretta Scott King as they appear with Nipsey Russell and Harry Belafonte in Alabama, March 1963 (AP Photo/HBO) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-with-his-wife-coretta-scott-king-as-they-appear-with-nipsey-russell-and-harry-belafonte-in-alabama,-march-1963

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann during the Civil Rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963 (National Archives) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-and-mathew-ahmann-during-the-civil-rights-march-on-washington,-august-28,-1963

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, August 28, 1963 (National Archives) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-delivers-his-"i-have-a-dream"-speech-in-washington,-august-28,-1963

People watch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, August 28, 1963 (National Archives) people-watch-dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-deliver-his-"i-have-a-dream"-speech-in-washington,-august-28,-1963

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common, April 23, 1965 (AP Photo) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-addresses-civil-rights-marchers-on-boston-common,-april-23,-1965

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. preaching from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, March 31, 1968 (AP Photo/John Rous) rev.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-preaching-from-the-pulpit-at-the-national-cathedral-in-washington,-march-31,-1968

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes his last public speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, April 3, 1968 a day before his assasination (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-makes-his-last-public-speech-at-the-mason-temple-in-memphis,-april-3,-1968-a-day-before-his-assasination

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Jesse Jackson and Ralph Abernathy at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, a day before he was assassinated (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-with-jesse-jackson-and-ralph-abernathy-at-the-lorraine-motel-in-memphis,-a-day-before-he-was-assassinated

Soldiers stand guard in Washington, April 8, 1968 during the riots that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr (Warren K. Leffler/Library of Congress via AP) soldiers-stand-guard-in-washington,-april-8,-1968-during-the-riots-that-followed-the-assassination-of-dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr

A permanent memorial marks the site where Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis, seen on April 3, 1998 (REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell) a-permanent-memorial-marks-the-site-where-martin-luther-king,-jr.-was-assassinated-at-the-lorraine-motel,-in-memphis,-seen-on-april-3,-1998

Chol Soo Lee visits the tomb of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the MLK Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, September 22, 2007 (REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang) chol-soo-lee-visits-the-tomb-of-dr.-martin-luther-king,-jr.-at-the-mlk-center-for-nonviolent-social-change-in-atlanta,-september-22,-2007