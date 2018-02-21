Photos: The life and times of Billy Graham

Evangelist who reached billions around globe, was spiritual adviser to presidents, dies at 99

Evangelist Billy Graham begins his sermon in Atlanta's Georgia Dome in Atlanta, October 26, 1994 (AP Photo/John Bazemore) -evangelist-billy-graham-begins-his-sermon-in-atlanta's-georgia-dome-in-atlanta,-october-26,-1994

Evangelist Billy Graham speaks to over 100,000 Berliners at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 1954 (AP Photo) evangelist-billy-graham-speaks-to-over-100,000-berliners-at-the-olympic-stadium-in-berlin,-germany,-june-27,-1954

Evangelist Billy Graham talks with President John F. Kennedy during a meeting at the the White House, December 12, 1961 (AP Photo) -evangelist-billy-graham-talks-with-president-john-f.-kennedy-during-a-meeting-at-the-the-white-house,-december-12,-1961

Reverend Billy Graham delivers a sermon in Ottawa, Canada, June 25, 1998 (REUTERS/Jim Young) reverend-billy-graham-delivers-a-sermon-in-ottawa,-canada,-june-25,-1998

Rev. Billy Graham and his son Franklin Graham wait for the start of a service in New Orleans, March 12, 2006 (AP Photo/Bill Habe) rev.-billy-graham-and-his-son-franklin-graham-wait-for-the-start-of-a-service-in-new-orleans,-march-12,-2006

Evangelist Billy Graham preaches to thousands of believers at Bercy's Stadium in Paris, September 20, 1986 (REUTERS) evangelist-billy-graham-preaches-to-thousands-of-believers-at-bercy's-stadium-in-paris,-september-20,-1986

Evangelist Billy Graham meets with former presidents, George Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in Charlotte, May 31, 2007 (REUTERS/Chris Keane) evangelist-billy-graham-meets-with-former-presidents,-george-bush,-bill-clinton-and-jimmy-carter-in-charlotte,-may-31,-2007

Evangelist Billy Graham speaks to thousands of people during his New York Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York June 24, 2005 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton) evangelist-billy-graham-speaks-to-thousands-of-people-during-his-new-york-crusade-at-flushing-meadows-park-in-new-york-june-24,-2005

Former United States president Bill Clinton with evangelist Billy Graham at Flushing Meadows Park in New York, June 25, 2005 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton ) former-united-states-president-bill-clinton-with-evangelist-billy-graham-at-flushing-meadows-park-in-new-york,-june-25,-2005

Former U.S. President George W. Bush signs a copy of his new book "Decision Points" for Billy Graham in Charlotte, December 20, 2010 (REUTERS/Chris Keane) former-u.s.-president-george-w.-bush-signs-a-copy-of-his-new-book-"decision-points"-for-billy-graham-in-charlotte,-december-20,-2010

Evangelist Billy Graham poses with his his wife, Ruth, and their three daughters on the Queen Mary in New York, July 7, 1954 (AP Photo) evangelist-billy-graham-poses-with-his-his-wife,-ruth,-and-their-three-daughters-on-the-queen-mary-in-new-york,-july-7,-1954