Photos: The life and times of Billy Graham
Evangelist who reached billions around globe, was spiritual adviser to presidents, dies at 99
Evangelist Billy Graham begins his sermon in Atlanta's Georgia Dome in Atlanta, October 26, 1994

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Evangelist Billy Graham speaks to over 100,000 Berliners at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 1954

(AP Photo)

Evangelist Billy Graham talks with President John F. Kennedy during a meeting at the the White House, December 12, 1961

(AP Photo)

Reverend Billy Graham delivers a sermon in Ottawa, Canada, June 25, 1998

(REUTERS/Jim Young)

Rev. Billy Graham and his son Franklin Graham wait for the start of a service in New Orleans, March 12, 2006

(AP Photo/Bill Habe)

Evangelist Billy Graham preaches to thousands of believers at Bercy's Stadium in Paris, September 20, 1986

(REUTERS)

Evangelist Billy Graham meets with former presidents, George Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in Charlotte, May 31, 2007

(REUTERS/Chris Keane)

Evangelist Billy Graham speaks to thousands of people during his New York Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York June 24, 2005

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Former United States president Bill Clinton with evangelist Billy Graham at Flushing Meadows Park in New York, June 25, 2005

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton )

Former U.S. President George W. Bush signs a copy of his new book "Decision Points" for Billy Graham in Charlotte, December 20, 2010

(REUTERS/Chris Keane)

Evangelist Billy Graham poses with his his wife, Ruth, and their three daughters on the Queen Mary in New York, July 7, 1954

(AP Photo)

Evangelist Billy Graham, during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, December 20, 2010

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

