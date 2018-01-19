Photos reveal Las Vegas gunman's lair
Police released a new 81-page preliminary investigative report on the shooting containing new photographs of Paddock's hotel suite
Interior of room 32-134 from connecting doors
View from 100 hallway towards room 32-13
View from sitting area towards master bedroom
View from sitting area towards the bar/kitchenette
Small sledge hammer
Stephen Paddock
Interior of room 32-134 towards bathroom
View from sitting area of the bar/kitchenette
View from sitting area of the living room
View from entry of 32-135 towards the sitting area
Hallway of room 32-134 with food service cart and laptop connected to cameras in 100 hallway
Surveillance camera mounted to room door peephole
View of the Las Vegas Village from room 32-135
