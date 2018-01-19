Fox News
Photos reveal Las Vegas gunman's lair
Police released a new 81-page preliminary investigative report on the shooting containing new photographs of Paddock's hotel suite
Interior of room 32-134 from connecting doors

(LVMPD)

View from 100 hallway towards room 32-13

(LVMPD)

View from sitting area towards master bedroom

(LVMPD)

View from sitting area towards the bar/kitchenette

(LVMPD)

Small sledge hammer

(LVMPD)

Stephen Paddock

(AP Photo)

Interior of room 32-134 towards bathroom

(LVMPD)

View from sitting area of the bar/kitchenette

(LVMPD)

View from sitting area of the living room

(LVMPD)

View from entry of 32-135 towards the sitting area

(LVMPD)

Hallway of room 32-134 with food service cart and laptop connected to cameras in 100 hallway

(LVMPD)

Surveillance camera mounted to room door peephole

(LVMPD)

View of the Las Vegas Village from room 32-135

(LVMPD)

