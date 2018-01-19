In pictures: Trump's first year in office

">

President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on April 27, 2017 (REUTERS) president-trump-speaks-during-an-interview-with-reuters-in-the-oval-office-of-the-white-house-in-washington,-on-april-27,-2017

Inauguration President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder ) inauguration

Liberty Ball President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) liberty-ball

Trudeau-Trump Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, on February 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ) trudeau-trump

Kellyanne Conway Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office at the White House, on February 27, 2017. (REUTERS) kellyanne-conway

American Healthcare Act President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, on May 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria ) american-healthcare-act

Trump meets with Putin President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria ) trump-meets-with-putin-

Murabba Palace President Trump holds a sword and dances during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017. Trump’s first foreign trip as president was to Riyadh for a summit of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) murabba-palace

Trump advisers Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, on June 12, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ) trump-advisers-

Solar eclipse Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse while viewing with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House, on August 21, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque ) solar-eclipse

Hurricane Harvey President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief center in Houston, on September 2, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) hurricane-harvey

Frank Giaccio President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House on September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria ) frank-giaccio

Las Vegas shooting Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, on October 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Blake ) las-vegas-shooting

North Korea People watch a TV screen showing images of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With a sharp departure from years and sometimes decades of U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump has made a seismic global impact during his first year in office. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) north-korea-

Great Hall of the People President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping about to shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on November 9, 2017. (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj) great-hall-of-the-people

ASEAN Handshake President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) asean-handshake