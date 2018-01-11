California mudslide nightmare: Homes destroyed, lives lost

The mudslides that ravaged neighborhoods in Southern California have killed more than a dozen people, turning homes into piles of muck and debris.

A mudslide pounded the town Montecito, Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles

Hundreds of searchers continued digging through knee-deep ooze Thursday looking for survivors

Rescue crews worked up to 12 hours a day and risked stepping on nails, shattered glass, or being exposed to raw sewage and leaking gas

The heavy rains that spawned mudslides in Southern California on Tuesday killed at least 17 people leaving a path of destruction

The mudslides are the result of a powerful rainstorm that hit the state's southern region on Monday

Officials said that at least 21,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the mudslides

Searchers from around the state continue to dig through the mud and wreckage left by the flash flooding

Mud and leftover debris was sent down hillsides that were burned by the Thomas Fire