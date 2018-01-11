Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

US

California mudslide nightmare: Homes destroyed, lives lost
The mudslides that ravaged neighborhoods in Southern California have killed more than a dozen people, turning homes into piles of muck and debris.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

A mudslide pounded the town Montecito, Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

Hundreds of searchers continued digging through knee-deep ooze Thursday looking for survivors

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

Rescue crews worked up to 12 hours a day and risked stepping on nails, shattered glass, or being exposed to raw sewage and leaking gas

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

The heavy rains that spawned mudslides in Southern California on Tuesday killed at least 17 people leaving a path of destruction

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

The mudslides are the result of a powerful rainstorm that hit the state’s southern region on Monday

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

Officials said that at least 21,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the mudslides

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

Searchers from around the state continue to dig through the mud and wreckage left by the flash flooding

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

Mud and leftover debris was sent down hillsides that were burned by the Thomas Fire

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

People in Montecito had counted themselves lucky last month after the biggest wildfire in California history spared the town

(Santa Barbara News-Press)

California mudslide nightmare: Homes destroyed, lives lost

The mudslides that ravaged neighborhoods in Southern California have killed more than a dozen people, turning homes into piles of muck and debris.

More From Our Sponsors