Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits the Northeast
A winter storm targeted the Northeast with snow, ice, bone-chilling winds and a central air pressure similar to that of the devastating Superstorm Sandy.
A man makes his way through the snowfall in Atlantic City, N.J., January 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the Asbury Park, N.J. boardwalk, Thursday

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The bomb cyclone winter storm over the Northeast is seen in a GOES-East satellite photo

(National Weather Service)

A man watches as ocean waves hit a seawall during a winter snow storm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Thursday

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

A woman struggles across a snow-covered 145th Street in upper Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York City, Thursday

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

A man tries to clear snow at the intersection of Eighth Ave. and 34th St. in New York City, Thursday

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Gilberto Colin gets a head start on snowplowing his property during the middle of a snowstorm, in Neptune, N.J., Thursday

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Justin Hartman rides his bicycle along New Bedford Road in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm, in Wall Township, N.J., Thursday

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pedestrians try to shield themselves as a strong wind blows snow in their faces in New York City, Thursday

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Vehicles commute southbound on the Garden State Parkway in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm, in Eatontown, N.J., Thursday

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York City, Thursday

(REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

A man pushes his way through driving winds during a winter snowstorm in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

