Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits the Northeast

A winter storm targeted the Northeast with snow, ice, bone-chilling winds and a central air pressure similar to that of the devastating Superstorm Sandy.

A man makes his way through the snowfall in Atlantic City, N.J., January 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) a-man-makes-his-way-through-the-snowfall-in-atlantic-city,-n.j.,-january-4,-2018

A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the Asbury Park, N.J. boardwalk, Thursday (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) a-group-of-men-help-a-motorist-after-his-vehicle-was-stuck-in-the-snow-near-the-asbury-park,-n.j.-boardwalk,-thursday

The bomb cyclone winter storm over the Northeast is seen in a GOES-East satellite photo (National Weather Service) the-bomb-cyclone-winter-storm-over-the-northeast-is-seen-in-a-goes-east-satellite-photo

A man watches as ocean waves hit a seawall during a winter snow storm in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Thursday (REUTERS/Brian Snyder) a-man-watches-as-ocean-waves-hit-a-seawall-during-a-winter-snow-storm-in-the-boston-suburb-of-lynn,-thursday

A woman struggles across a snow-covered 145th Street in upper Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York City, Thursday (REUTERS/Mike Segar) a-woman-struggles-across-a-snow-covered-145th-street-in-upper-manhattan-during-a-snowstorm-in-new-york-city,-thursday

A man tries to clear snow at the intersection of Eighth Ave. and 34th St. in New York City, Thursday (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) a-man-tries-to-clear-snow-at-the-intersection-of-eighth-ave.-and-34th-st.-in-new-york-city,-thursday

Gilberto Colin gets a head start on snowplowing his property during the middle of a snowstorm, in Neptune, N.J., Thursday (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) gilberto-colin-gets-a-head-start-on-snowplowing-his-property-during-the-middle-of-a-snowstorm,--in-neptune,-n.j.,-thursday

Justin Hartman rides his bicycle along New Bedford Road in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm, in Wall Township, N.J., Thursday (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) justin-hartman-rides-his-bicycle-along-new-bedford-road-in-whiteout-conditions-during-a-snowstorm,-in-wall-township,-n.j.,-thursday

Pedestrians try to shield themselves as a strong wind blows snow in their faces in New York City, Thursday (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) pedestrians-try-to-shield-themselves-as-a-strong-wind-blows-snow-in-their-faces-in-new-york-city,-thursday

Vehicles commute southbound on the Garden State Parkway in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm, in Eatontown, N.J., Thursday (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) vehicles-commute-southbound-on-the-garden-state-parkway-in-whiteout-conditions-during-a-snowstorm,-in-eatontown,-n.j.,-thursday

Workers remove snow during a snowstorm in Times Square in New York City, Thursday (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon) workers-remove-snow-during-a-snowstorm-in-times-square-in-new-york-city,-thursday