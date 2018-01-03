Fox News
Southeast slammed with snow, ice in rare winter blast
A brutal winter storm dumped snow on Florida before slogging up the Atlantic coast and smacking Southern cities such as Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, with a rare blast of snow and ice.
Kenneth Freeman, carries his daughter Alora, 8, as they visit a frozen water fountain downtown in Atlanta

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A pedestrian walks past a frozen fountain downtown in Atlanta

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Debra Zumstein, left, and Will Kazary, right, push their son Alexander Kazary on a sled in a park, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Two Savannah Chatham Metro Police officers set up a barricade in front of a bridge that was closed due to ice on the road

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Visitors walk around the frozen fountain and snow covered sidewalks at Forsyth Park, in Savannah, Ga

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Vincent Sottile, center, and his brother Mike Sottile play hockey on the public tennis courts at Forsyth Park, in Savannah, Ga

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

A tree is covered by ice following an overnight water main break in Catonsville, Md

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Work crews from Georgia Department of Transportation snow plow a section of Interstate 95, in Savannah, Ga

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Tony Sampson, who received a blanket from Star of Hope's Love in Action van, tries to warm up by a fire under the Eastex Freeway in Houston

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Richard Campsen skis behind a car on Waterway Blvd. while heavy snow comes down on the Isle of Palms, S.C

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Children sled down a hill on a golf course at the Isle of Palms, S.C

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

