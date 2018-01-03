Southeast slammed with snow, ice in rare winter blast

A brutal winter storm dumped snow on Florida before slogging up the Atlantic coast and smacking Southern cities such as Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, with a rare blast of snow and ice.

Kenneth Freeman, carries his daughter Alora, 8, as they visit a frozen water fountain downtown in Atlanta (AP Photo/David Goldman) kenneth-freeman,-carries-his-daughter-alora,-8,-as-they-visit-a-frozen-water-fountain-downtown-in-atlanta

A pedestrian walks past a frozen fountain downtown in Atlanta (AP Photo/David Goldman) a-pedestrian-walks-past-a-frozen-fountain-downtown-in-atlanta

Debra Zumstein, left, and Will Kazary, right, push their son Alexander Kazary on a sled in a park, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) debra-zumstein,-left,-and-will-kazary,-right,-push-their-son-alexander-kazary-on-a-sled-in-a-park,-wednesday,-jan.-3,-2018,-in-savannah,-ga

Two Savannah Chatham Metro Police officers set up a barricade in front of a bridge that was closed due to ice on the road (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) two-savannah-chatham-metro-police-officers-set-up-a-barricade-in-front-of-a-bridge-that-was-closed-due-to-ice-on-the-road

Visitors walk around the frozen fountain and snow covered sidewalks at Forsyth Park, in Savannah, Ga (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) visitors-walk-around-the-frozen-fountain-and-snow-covered-sidewalks-at-forsyth-park,-in-savannah,-ga

Vincent Sottile, center, and his brother Mike Sottile play hockey on the public tennis courts at Forsyth Park, in Savannah, Ga (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) vincent-sottile,-center,-and-his-brother-mike-sottile-play-hockey-on-the-public-tennis-courts-at-forsyth-park,-in-savannah,-ga

A tree is covered by ice following an overnight water main break in Catonsville, Md (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) a-tree-is-covered-by-ice-following-an-overnight-water-main-break-in-catonsville,-md

Work crews from Georgia Department of Transportation snow plow a section of Interstate 95, in Savannah, Ga (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) work-crews-from-georgia-department-of-transportation-snow-plow-a-section-of-interstate-95,-in-savannah,-ga

Tony Sampson, who received a blanket from Star of Hope's Love in Action van, tries to warm up by a fire under the Eastex Freeway in Houston (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP) tony-sampson,-who-received-a-blanket-from-star-of-hope's-love-in-action-van,-tries-to-warm-up-by-a-fire-under-the-eastex-freeway--in-houston

Richard Campsen skis behind a car on Waterway Blvd. while heavy snow comes down on the Isle of Palms, S.C (AP Photo/Mic Smith) richard-campsen-skis-behind-a-car-on-waterway-blvd.-while-heavy-snow-comes-down-on-the-isle-of-palms,-s.c