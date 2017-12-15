John McCain-1936-2018
Senator John McCain
(Photo Illustration/Fox News)
John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by a mix of North Vietnamese Army (NVA) and Vietnamese citizens in 1967
(Handout )
John McCain (Bottom R) poses with his U.S. Navy squadron in 1965.
(National Archives/Handou)
U.S. President Richard Nixon greets former Vietnam prisoner of war John McCain at a pre-POW dinner reception
(National Archives/Handout)
U.S. Navy Lt. Comdr. John S. McCain is interviewed about his experiences as a prisoner of war during the war in Vietnam
( Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/Handout )
President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House with Senator John McCain (L) and Senator John Kerry
( REUTERS/Mike Theile)
Arizona Senator John McCain looks down while announcing his withdrawal from the Republican presidential campaign
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain (R-AZ) arrives for a news conference in Annapolis February 11, 2008
(REUTERS/Jim Young)
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis April 2 2008
(REUTERS/Jason Reed)
Senator John McCain and former Alaska Governor and VP candidate Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a rally
(REUTERS/Joshua Lott )
U.S. President George W. Bush and presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain walk toward the Oval Office
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Republican presidenital hopeful John McCain looks up while speaking with his campaign manager Rick Davis
(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain listens as he is introduced at a campaign rally in 2008
(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
Vietnam war veterann John McCain of Arizona walks in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" jail
(REUTERS/Jason Reed)
Sen. John McCain sits onstage after delivering remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansk)
