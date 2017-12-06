Fox News
Photos surface of Bonnie and Clyde
New Bonnie and Clyde photos show notorious criminals in the days before and after death
Bonnie and Clyde kissing

(Caters News )

107 rounds of bullets were reported to have been fired at Bonnie and Clyde

(Caters News)

After their crime spree came to an end, their bodies were pulled through the city

(Caters News)

People look at Bonnie and Clyde's car

(Caters News)

Clyde Barrow after being killed

(Caters News)

Officers and marksman who apprehended Bonnie and Clyde

(Caters News)

Clyde Barrow's fingerprints

(Caters News)

The car used by Bonnie and Clyde

(Caters News)

