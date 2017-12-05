Fox News
Thousands flee wildfire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles
A rapidly spreading wildfire in the foothills north of Los Angeles threatened thousands of homes
California wildfire

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the "Thomas Fire" across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017.     
(REUTERS/David McNew)

Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance in Santa Paula, California

(REUTERS/David McNew )

The so-called Thomas Fire has spread over 48 square miles and destroyed 150 structures in Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles

(REUTERS/David McNew )

Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California

(REUTERS/David McNew )

Burned cars

The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017.
(REUTERS/David McNew )

Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California

(REUTERS/David McNew )

A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California

(REUTERS/David McNew )

