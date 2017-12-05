Thousands flee wildfire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles

A rapidly spreading wildfire in the foothills north of Los Angeles threatened thousands of homes

California wildfire Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the "Thomas Fire" across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017. (REUTERS/David McNew) california-wildfire

Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance in Santa Paula, California (REUTERS/David McNew ) downtown-is-darkened-by-a-power-outage-with-smoke-rising-in-the-distance-in-santa-paula,-california

The so-called Thomas Fire has spread over 48 square miles and destroyed 150 structures in Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles (REUTERS/David McNew ) the-so-called-thomas-fire-has-spread-over-48-square-miles-and-destroyed-150-structures-in-ventura-county,-about-60-miles-northwest-of-los-angeles

Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California (REUTERS/David McNew ) smoke-rises-into-the-night-sky-as-strong-winds-push-the-thomas-fire-across-thousands-of-acres-near-santa-paula,-california

Burned cars The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017. (REUTERS/David McNew ) burned-cars

Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California (REUTERS/David McNew ) property-burns-at-night-as-strong-winds-push-the-thomas-fire-across-thousands-of-acres-near-santa-paula,-california