Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, rolled and soared in traditional style Thursday as police went all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) the-tom-turkey-float-makes-its-way-down-6th-ave-during-the-91st-macy's-thanksgiving-day-parade

New York Police Department officers hold their position as parade participants walk around (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) new-york-police-department-officers-hold-their-position-as-parade-participants-walk-around

Participants stand below a parade balloon before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) participants-stand-below-a-parade-balloon-before-the-macy's-thanksgiving-day-parade-begins

Heavily-armed members of the NYPD take a position along the route before the start of the Thanksgiving Day Parade heavily-armed-members-of-the-nypd-take-a-position-along-the-route-before-the-start-of-the-thanksgiving-day-parade

Rex The Happy Dragon balloon takes part in theThanksgiving Day Parade (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) rex-the-happy-dragon-balloon-takes-part-in-thethanksgiving-day-parade

Adults and children along Central Park West watch a passing balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) adults-and-children-along-central-park-west-watch-a-passing-balloon-during-the-macy's-thanksgiving-day-parade

People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the Thanksgiving Day ( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) people-take-photos-of-the-pillsbury-dough-boy-balloon-as-it-takes-part-in-the-thanksgiving-day-

People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles during the Thanksgiving Day Parade (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton) people-dressed-as-cartoon-characters-on-tandem-bicycles-during-the-thanksgiving-day-parade