Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, rolled and soared in traditional style Thursday as police went all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

New York Police Department officers hold their position as parade participants walk around

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Participants stand below a parade balloon before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Heavily-armed members of the NYPD take a position along the route before the start of the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rex The Happy Dragon balloon takes part in theThanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Adults and children along Central Park West watch a passing balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the Thanksgiving Day

( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles during the Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Participants take part during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(REUTERS/Eduardo Muno)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, rolled and soared in traditional style Thursday as police went all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

More From Our Sponsors