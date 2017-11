PRESIDENT TRUMP IN ASIA

President Trump’s 12-day Asia trip officially begins on Monday, following weekend discussions on trade and problems concerning North Korea with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump says he has an “extraordinary” relationship.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit Troops in Hawaii (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) president-donald-j.-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-visit-troops-in-hawaii-

U.S. Service members greet President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to Hawaii (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) u.s.-service-members-greet-president-donald-j.-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-during-a-visit-to-hawaii-

President Donald Trump applauds on stage after speaking at a hanger rally at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) president-donald-trump-applauds-on-stage-after-speaking-at-a-hanger-rally-at-yokota-air-base-on-the-outskirts-of-tokyo,-japan

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to members of U.S. military services and Japan Self-Defense Force (REUTERS/Toru Hanai) u.s.-president-donald-trump-waves-to-members-of-u.s.-military-services-and-japan-self-defense-force

President Donald Trump greets members of the military after speaking at a hanger rally at Yokota Air Base (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) president-donald-trump-greets-members-of-the-military-after-speaking-at-a-hanger-rally-at-yokota-air-base

U.S. President Donald Trump, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) u.s.-president-donald-trump,-shakes-hands-with-japanese-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-at-kasumigaseki-country-club