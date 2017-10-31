Fox News
CRIME

NYC terror attack in pictures
Eight people were killed in a terror attack when suspect Sayfullo Saipov drove a pickup truck on a bike path
The rental truck used to kill eight people in an attack in New York City, October 31

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A mangled bicycle lies on the ground at the crime scene where a motorist drove onto a path killing eight people in New York City, October 31

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Terror attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov

(St. Charles County Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP)

Victims of the New York City terror attack from Argentina are circled

(Hernan Funes/Twitter)

Terror attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov runs across the street with a fake gun in each hand in New York City, October 31

(YouTube/Tawhid Kabir via AP)

Police investigate a pickup truck that was used in an attack in New York City, November 1

(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Bicycles and debris lie on a bike path after a terror attack in New York City, October 31

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Emergency personnel carry a man into an ambulance after a terror attack in New York City, October 31

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A woman is aided by first responders after a terror attack on a bike path in New York City, October 31

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Police officers stand next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike in New York City, October 31

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Heavily armed police guard participants in the annual Halloween Parade following a terror attack in New York City, October 31

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

