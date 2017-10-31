NYC attack in pictures

A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the New York City mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

Investigators near the school bus in New York (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) investigators-near-the-school-bus-in-new-york

A paramedic looks at a body covered under a white sheet along a bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP) a-paramedic-looks-at-a-body-covered-under-a-white-sheet-along-a-bike-path-tuesday-oct.-31,-2017,-in-new-york

Police officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike Tuesday Oct. 3 2017 in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP) police-officer-stands-next-to-a-body-covered-under-a-white-sheet-near-a-mangled-bike-tuesday-oct.-3-2017-in-new-york

Authorities investigate near a body covered under a white sheet next to a mangled bike Tuesday Oct. 31 2017 in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP) authorities-investigate-near-a-body-covered-under-a-white-sheet-next-to-a-mangled-bike-tuesday-oct.-31-2017-in-new-york

Emergency personnel respond after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path Oct. 31 2017 in New York (AP Photo) emergency-personnel-respond-after-a-motorist-drove-onto-a-busy-bicycle-path-oct.-31-2017-in-new-york

Emergency personnel respond after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path Oct. 31 2017 in New York (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) emergency-personnel-respond-after-a-motorist-drove-onto-a-busy-bicycle-path-oct.-31-2017-in-new-york

A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in New York October 31 2017 (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) a-woman-is-aided-by-first-responders-after-sustaining-injury-on-a-bike-path-in-new-york-october-31-2017