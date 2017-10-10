Fox News
Deadly California wildfires force mass evacuations
Raging wildfires in California's wine country has killed several and forced massive evacuations.
An American flag flutters as a deadly fire rages in Coffey Park, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California. At least 11 people have died in the fire.

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

A water heater stands on top of remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma, California.

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam )

A home burns in Fountaingrove, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Arial photo shows hundreds of homes destroyed in a wind-driven wildfire that swept through Santa Rosa, California.

(California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division via AP)

Fire burns in the Anaheim Hills area of Anaheim, Calif., in northern Orange County in Southern California

(KABC-TV via AP)

An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco, California

(Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division/Handout via REUTERS )

A firefighting helicopter drops water to help save a home during a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

Residents use shovels and dirt to to help put out a fire along a park fence during a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

