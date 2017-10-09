Fox News
Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine country
More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.
Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Flames from a massive wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Flames from a wildfire consume a home, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sonoma

(Steve Page/Sonoma Raceway via AP)

A large plume of smoke from a brush fire rises over the city of Orange

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Rudy Habibe, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Traffic is diverted off northbound highway 101 at Steele Lane on, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A house burns in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Remains from a wildfire sit at the Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Clouds of smoke appear over Disneyland California Adventure

(Instagram/@juniorolivas)

