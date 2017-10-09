Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine country
More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
trees-burn-behind-houses-in-a-residential-area-in-santa-rosa
A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
a-firefighter-covers-his-eyes-as-he-walks-past-a-burning-hillside-in-santa-rosa
Flames from a massive wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
flames-from-a-massive-wildfire-burn,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-napa
Flames from a wildfire consume a home, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
flames-from-a-wildfire-consume-a-home,-oct.-9,-2017,-east-of-napa
The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
the-sun-rises-as-flames-from-a-wildfire-burn,-oct.-9,-2017,-east-of-napa
Wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sonoma
(Steve Page/Sonoma Raceway via AP)
wildfire-burns-behind-the-sonoma-raceway,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-sonoma
A large plume of smoke from a brush fire rises over the city of Orange
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
a-large-plume-of-smoke-from-a-brush-fire-rises-over-the-city-of-orange
Rudy Habibe, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
rudy-habibe,-stands-by-the-burning-hilton-sonoma-wine-country-hotel,-where-he-was-a-guest
A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
a-firefighter-monitors-a-house-burning-in-santa-rosa
Traffic is diverted off northbound highway 101 at Steele Lane on, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
traffic-is-diverted-off-northbound-highway-101-at-steele-lane-on,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-santa-rosa
A house burns in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
a-house-burns-in-santa-rosa
Remains from a wildfire sit at the Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
remains-from-a-wildfire-sit-at-the-journey's-end-mobile-home-park,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-santa-rosa
Clouds of smoke appear over Disneyland California Adventure
(Instagram/@juniorolivas)
clouds-of-smoke-appear-over-disneyland-california-adventure