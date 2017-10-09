Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine country

More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) trees-burn-behind-houses-in-a-residential-area-in-santa-rosa

A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) a-firefighter-covers-his-eyes-as-he-walks-past-a-burning-hillside-in-santa-rosa

Flames from a massive wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) flames-from-a-massive-wildfire-burn,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-napa

Flames from a wildfire consume a home, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) flames-from-a-wildfire-consume-a-home,-oct.-9,-2017,-east-of-napa

The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) the-sun-rises-as-flames-from-a-wildfire-burn,-oct.-9,-2017,-east-of-napa

Wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sonoma (Steve Page/Sonoma Raceway via AP) wildfire-burns-behind-the-sonoma-raceway,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-sonoma

A large plume of smoke from a brush fire rises over the city of Orange (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) a-large-plume-of-smoke-from-a-brush-fire-rises-over-the-city-of-orange

Rudy Habibe, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) rudy-habibe,-stands-by-the-burning-hilton-sonoma-wine-country-hotel,-where-he-was-a-guest

A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) a-firefighter-monitors-a-house-burning-in-santa-rosa

Traffic is diverted off northbound highway 101 at Steele Lane on, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Ben Margot) traffic-is-diverted-off-northbound-highway-101-at-steele-lane-on,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-santa-rosa

A house burns in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) a-house-burns-in-santa-rosa

Remains from a wildfire sit at the Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa (AP Photo/Ben Margot) remains-from-a-wildfire-sit-at-the-journey's-end-mobile-home-park,-oct.-9,-2017,-in-santa-rosa