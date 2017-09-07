Fox News
Hurricane Irma

Photos: Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean
Irma leaves trail of death, destruction as Haiti, Dominican Republic brace for impact
Damaged boats caused by Hurricane Irma in Paraquita Bay, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Ron Gurney)

Aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Caribbean, Wednesday

(REUTERS/ Netherlands Ministry of Defence)

Damage caused by Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Caribbean

(REUTERS/Netherlands Ministry of Defence)

Damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Barbuda, Wednesday

(Facebook/ABS)

A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday

(AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Hurricane Irma churns across the Atlantic Ocean past Puerto Rico over Dominican Republic, Wedensday

(REUTERS/NASA)

Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded car in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Hurricane Irma destruction in Barbuda, Wednesday

(Facebook/ABS)

A man covers a bodega's windows before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Wednesday

(AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

Kids play at a shelter in a local church during the evening before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Wednesday

(AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

People shelter in a school as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

(REUTERS/Alvin Baez)

A man fills his car up at a gas station in Miami as the windows of the station were boarded up on Wednesday

(Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)

A man walks on a street as Hurricane Irma howls past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

(REUTERS/Alvin Baez)

A man in the winds and rain as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Luquillo, Puerto Rico

(REUTERS/Alvin Baez)

Image of Hurricane Irma as it churns across the Atlantic Ocean past Puerto Rico over Dominican Republic, Thursday

(NOAA)

