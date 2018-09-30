California woman 'found alive and well' after reported missing in Kings Canyon National Park

A California woman who was reported missing after hiking in Kings Canyon National Park on Friday has been found alive, officials said.

Diane Salmon, 63, of Lafayette, was "found alive and well" on Sunday, the National Park Service confirmed to Fox News. She was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen on the Bishop Pass Trail earlier that day.

Salmon, who was hiking with two family members and planned to cross Bishop Pass exiting at South Lake in the Inyo National Forest, about 100 miles northeast of Fresno, later Friday night, was spotted by other hikers on her way there.

Dusy Basin, where the hiker vanished, has high alpine lakes, boulders and white pine trees, according to park officials.

The park service said more than 50 responders searched for Salmon, and had support from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue.

"We are all happy for this conclusion to this search and rescue," Incident Commander Tom Parrack said in a news release. "Visitors should be reminded that many of these incidents result from groups separating from each other and it is safer to travel together."