Two police officers dead after shootout in Mississippi
Two police officers were killed in a shootout Saturday morning in Mississippi, according to reports.
Warren Strain of the Department of Public Safety said the shooting occurred in the city of Brookhaven.
A suspect was wounded and taken into custody.
Strain said the investigation is in its initial stages and that no other information was being made immediately available.
Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.