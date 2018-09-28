Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

New Orleans gallery acquires Lincoln opera glasses

By KEVIN McGILL | Associated Press
This photo shows a set of small binoculars believed to have been carried by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in New Orleans. The opera glasses are said to have fallen from the mortally wounded Lincoln’s body as he was carried from Ford’s Theatre in 1865. A captain with the Washington City Guard picked them up from the street. They were handed down in his family for generations before being matched in 1968 to a case found in the balcony after Lincoln was shot. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

This photo shows a set of small binoculars believed to have been carried by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in New Orleans. The opera glasses are said to have fallen from the mortally wounded Lincoln’s body as he was carried from Ford’s Theatre in 1865. A captain with the Washington City Guard picked them up from the street. They were handed down in his family for generations before being matched in 1968 to a case found in the balcony after Lincoln was shot. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

NEW ORLEANS –  A set of small binoculars believed to have been used by President Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated in a Washington theater are now the latest prized possession of a New Orleans antique gallery.

The black enameled opera glasses were recently acquired by M.S. Rau Antiques, a shop on the French Quarter's Royal Street. Third-generation owner Bill Rau says the price is set at $795,000.

The opera glasses are said to have fallen from the mortally wounded Lincoln's body as he was carried from Ford's Theatre in 1865. A captain with the Washington City Guard picked them up from the street. They were handed down in his family for generations before being matched in 1968 to a case found in the balcony after Lincoln was shot.