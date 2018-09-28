Expand / Collapse search
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after NY hospital shooting

Suspect Joshua Stuart, at large after Friday's shooting in Ellenville, N.Y., was considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Authorities were searching for a suspect described as “armed and dangerous” Friday after a morning shooting in a New York state hospital.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Stuart, was said to be in his early 40s, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, the Hudson Valley Post reported.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, which occurred about 1 a.m. at Ellenville Regional Hospital in Ellenville, about 99 miles north of New York City.

No further details about the shooting were available.

Stuart fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned in Napanoch, New York City’s WABC-TV reported.

Police asked that anyone with information call New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.